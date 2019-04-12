WORKSHOP WITH WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE KRISTEN GREEN The Heart of the Story

Whether you want to write an essay, a short story, a book, or a journalism piece, the key is to figure out exactly what the story is. Led by Kristen Green, the Library's writer-in-residence and author of the New York Times best seller "Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County"—with assistance from Ginny Dunn, the Library's Archives and Library Reference Services manager—this workshop will explore how to take a morsel of an idea and broaden it to have wider appeal. Learn how to do historical research to find supporting details in the Library's collections and online resources. Discover ways to refine your story ideas to get to the heart of the matter. Leave with new tools for making your story more focused and detailed. Feel free to bring a laptop or tablet if you’d like, but it’s not required. Both emerging and experienced writers are welcome. Minimum age is 16. For more information, contact emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3726.