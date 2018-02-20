Workshop: Omar Offendum

Merryman Family Learning Studio (Room 253), Moss Arts Center

Create poetry, spoken word, or hip-hop lyrics with guest artist Omar Offendum.

Offendum is a Syrian-American hip-hop artist born in Saudi Arabia; raised in Washington, D.C.; and living in Los Angeles. He was one-half of The N.O.M.A.D.S., co-produced the critically acclaimed FREE-THE-P compilation, participated in the Arab Summit project, and co-authored the Brooklyn Beats 2 Beirut Streets performance-lecture. Offendum helped raise thousands of dollars for humanitarian relief organizations and has toured the world to perform his solo album, SyrianamericanA.

This event is part of the Moss Arts Center project SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures and is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts, Culture, and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register here: bit.ly/WorkshopOmar