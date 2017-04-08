Workshop: Hip-Hop Songwriting for Kids

With almost 20 years of experience writing raps, hooks, and songs and performing on stages internationally, 23 Skidoo is an expert in the craft of hip-hop. A natural with kids of all ages, he enjoys sharing his understanding and helping them create songs that are fun, inspired, and completely original. This workshop will explore ways to use hip-hop to express yourself, how to find out what you care about, and how to make it rhyme! Recommended for ages 6-12.

Free; registration required. To register, visit secretagentworkshop.eventbrite.com