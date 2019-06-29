On Saturday, June 29th, Workhouse Fireworks will race skyward, illuminating the Northern Virginia landscape in an expertly-choreographed display of pyrotechnic light and thunder. Launched from the Workhouse Art Center’s historic, campus in Lorton, Virginia, the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show celebrates the history of our amazing nation and honors the courage and sacrifice that have made America a beacon of hope and freedom around the world. This year, the US Navy Band Sea Chanters – the United States Navy’s official chorus – will treat guests to an incredible performance that ranges from traditional choral music (including sea chanteys and patriotic fare) to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. A nearly 30-minute fireworks show follows the performance and will dazzle visitors with an incredible display of vibrant colors, bright lights, and ground-shaking explosions.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Workhouse produces a number of events each year – like Fireworks – that generate much-needed funds to support our operations, including visual arts, performing arts, arts education, and history experiences for more than 100,000 community members. It also enables the Workhouse to offer arts programming and scholarships for children and families in need, supports our work with the military community through our Workhouse Military in the Arts Initiative, preserves the important prison and women’s suffrage history tied to our site, and much, much more. If you’d like to support these and other important programs by making a tax deductible donation to the Workhouse, please visit https://bit.ly/2DZ04we

Guests will also enjoy art exhibits in 12 galleries and meet and explore the studios and works of art of nearly 80 resident and Arches Gallery artists. Galleries and studio buildings will remain open until 9pm, just before the fireworks begin, to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the many examples of painting, sculpture, fiber arts, glass and ceramic arts, photography, and other art forms on display across our campus.

Guests at Workhouse Fireworks will also be able to enjoy culinary delights from local food trucks and craft beer and fine wine will be available for guests aged 21 and over. Ice-cold water, soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by all our guests. As always, please drink responsibly.

Admission to Workhouse Fireworks is free; convenient parking on the Workhouse campus is $25 per car when purchased online in advance at http://workhousearts.org/fireworks. On-Campus parking purchased the day of the event will be $30 (cash only) when entering the Workhouse grounds. Our exclusive, ticketed VIP Lounge returns for our fireworks event this year, as well, featuring a catered meal, private lounge space and performances, premium parking, and reserved seating for the fireworks show. Both general parking and the VIP Lounge sell out every year, so purchase early to avoid disappointment!

More information about Workhouse Fireworks is available online at http://workhousearts.org/fireworks