Workhouse Fireworks 2018

Join us on Saturday, June 30th, when Workhouse Fireworks race skyward and illuminate the Northern Virginia landscape in an expertly-choreographed display of pyrotechnic light and thunder.

Launched from our historic, 55-acre campus, the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show celebrates the history of this amazing nation and honors the courage and sacrifice that have made America a beacon of hope and freedom around the world. This year, the US Navy Band Commodores – the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble – will treat guests to the very best of big band jazz music in the Rizer Pavilion at the center of the Workhouse’s completely renovated Quad. A nearly 30-minute fireworks show follows the performance and will dazzle visitors with an incredible display of vibrant colors, bright lights, and ground-shaking explosions.

Enjoy art exhibits in 12 galleries and meet and explore the studios and works of art of nearly 80 resident and Arches Gallery artists. Galleries and studio buildings will remain open until just before the fireworks begin to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the many examples of painting, sculpture, fiber arts, glass and ceramic arts, photography, and other art forms on display across our campus.

Guests at Workhouse Fireworks will also be able to enjoy culinary delights from local food trucks and craft beer and fine wine will be available for guests aged 21 and over. Ice-cold water, soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase by all our guests. As always, please drink responsibly.

Admission to Workhouse Fireworks is free; parking is $20 per car (cash only) and is available at both the Workhouse campus (enter via eastbound Workhouse Road) or across Ox Road (Route 123) at the Vulcan Materials Company facility. Free shuttles will run between the Vulcan lot and the Workhouse throughout the event.

NOTE: Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs; coolers, outside food and beverages, and pets are prohibited during the event. Service animals are always welcome.

More information about Workhouse Fireworks is available online at http://workhousearts.org/fireworks

