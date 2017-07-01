Workhouse Fireworks 2017

On Saturday, July 1st, Workhouse Fireworks will race skyward, illuminating the Northern Virginia landscape in an expertly-choreographed display of pyrotechnic light and thunder.

Launched from the Workhouse Art Center’s historic, 55-acre campus at 9601 Ox Road, Lorton, Virginia, 22079, the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show celebrates the history of this amazing nation and honors the courage, perseverance, and sacrifice that have made America a beacon of hope and freedom around the world. The fireworks show will dazzle visitors with an incredible display of vibrant colors, bright lights, and ground-shaking explosions, but is only the culmination of an evening filled with excitement, creativity, and inspiration at the Workhouse Arts Center.

Beginning at 5p on July 1st, guests are invited to gather at the Workhouse to enjoy art exhibits in 12 galleries and meet and explore the studios and works of art of nearly 100 artists. Our galleries and studio buildings will remain open until just before the fireworks begin to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the many examples of painting, sculpture, fiber arts, glass and ceramic arts, photography, and other art forms on display across our campus.

In addition to thrilling fireworks, musical entertainment, and exciting visual arts, guests at Workhouse Fireworks will also be able to enjoy culinary delights from irresistible local food trucks. Craft beer and fine wine will also be available for guests aged 21 and over, and ice-cold water and other non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase by all our guests. As always, please drink responsibly.

Rounding out the day’s activities is a rockin’ line-up of musical performances in the Rizer Pavilion, located in the Workhouse Quad. The fireworks show itself will be accompanied by patriotic favorites at dusk.

Admission to Workhouse Fireworks is free; parking is $20 per car and is available at both the Workhouse campus and across Ox Road (Route 123) at the Vulcan Materials Company. Free shuttles will run between the Vulcan lot and the Workhouse throughout the event.

More information about Workhouse Fireworks is available online at http://workhousearts.org/fireworks