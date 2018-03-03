THE WORKHOUSE ARTS CENTER PRESENTS

AVENUE Q

Music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx

Book by Jeff Whitty

Based on an Original Concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx

Winner of the Tony "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q is packed with heart. This laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door) and Lucy (the slut), along with a lot of other new friends, including building superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman)! Together, they struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. Intended for mature audiences due to adult humor, language, and situations.

***VENUE***

WORKHOUSE ARTS CENTER, W3 THEATRE

9518 Workhouse Way, Building W3

Lorton, VA 22079

workhousearts.org

703-584-2900

***PERFORMANCES***

Dates: March 3 - April 1, 2018

Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

Tickets: $20-$35

*Ticket prices may increase, based on demand. Advanced purchase recommended.

*Limited seating, advance ticket reservations are recommended for this event. Reserved tickets may be collected at

Will Call and Theatre Doors open 30 minutes prior.

Avenue Q is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International of New York.

LINK FOR TICKETS: https://reservations.workhousearts.org/Info.aspx?EventID=9