Workhouse Arts Center present Chekhov One-Acts

This production encompasses the presentation of three one-act plays by playwright Anton Chekhov. Director Alex Bulova will explore both the humor and frustration with breakdowns of person-to-person communication. These performances will be delivered to audiences virtually via an on-demand style video platform, and the entirety of the rehearsal and performance experience will also be done virtually.

The three comedic plays will comprise a virtual-theater experience of approximately 60 minutes in length. The plays have been adapted slightly to be more instantly relatable for contemporary audiences. In addition, traditional societal roles represented in the works have been adapted to reflect a more modern, more inclusive representation. The titles (albeit adapted):

• “THE PROPOSAL” (estimated approximately 30 minutes)

• “THE BEAR” (estimated approximately 20 minutes)

• “THE DANGERS OF TOBACCO” (estimated approximately 10 minutes)

The three one acts will be recorded live and then edited by the director. This show will enjoy a limited-engagement of two weeks and will be available via a link for patrons to purchase. On “opening night”, audience members will be invited to attend a live virtual talkback with the director and talent from the woks (a la Zoom meeting format).