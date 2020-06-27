Workhouse Arts Center Community Market

The Workhouse is bringing businesses to the community!

We’ve partnered with the South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce to help rebuild the local business community by offering our unique venue to market and sell their goods and services.

We also wanted to create a space for people to gather safely, enjoy a great atmosphere and support local business and the arts! So come out on June 27, hike the nearby trails, check out the market, grab some food and enjoy our campus! The Lucy Burns Museum is open 12-5pm and some of our artist galleries will be open as well.

The Community Market will be held Saturdays beginning June 27 with the exception of July 4, from 9am – 1pm.

For more information go to https://www.workhousearts.org/community-market/