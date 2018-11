The Valentine’s free Controversy/History series returns to explore present-day issues facing the Richmond community by pairing historic debates with modern data, encouraging important discussions that inspire action and promote progress.

Each event is co-hosted by Director Bill Martin and Coffee with Strangers host Kelli Lemon, with expert speakers and a moderated, in-depth conversation among attendees.

Join us on January 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. for “Workforce Preparation: Race & Labor”