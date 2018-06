The Visual Arts Center of Richmond will open its annual "[Work]" exhibition on Friday, June 15 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the center’s True F. Luck Gallery. "[Work]" features art created by VisArts faculty, staff and board members.

The show includes examples of all media taught at VisArts’ 1812 West Main Street building, including: ceramics, creative writing, digital media, drawing, fiber, film, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, photography, printmaking and wood.