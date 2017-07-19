Woody Woodworth & The Rebel City ft. Drew Gibson

Woody Woodworth is a singer-songwriter that hails from the Rebel City of Richmond, VA. Born and raised in rural Central, Virginia to a working-class family whose deep love for music and storytelling was passed down to Woodworth at an early age. As a child, he was first introduced to the sounds and songs of the "Grand Ole Opry" through his beloved grandparents. With a deeply rooted history in the Appalachian Mountains and Shenandoah Valley, Woodworth took to the storytelling and the music of the region.

Woodworth began playing guitar and writing songs at age thirteen. His songs embody the heart of Americana with haunting melodies of love, loss, and the American spirit. A southern gentleman with deep roots in traditional music, Woodworth writes tales of the blue-collar working class that are easy on the ears anywhere from the small town to the bustling metropolitan city. Woodworth's lyrics paint a picture to honor the past and pay tribute to the beauties in everyday life. His Americana style is a melting-pot of Alt-Country, Rock and Roll, Bluegrass, Folk, and Blues.

Drew Gibson’s music is reminiscent of American Primitivism riding on influence from the American days of country-blues and the singer-songwriters of the recent past. Since releasing his debut album “Letterbox” in 2007, the self-taught finger-style guitarist has garnered attention from USA Today, The Washington Post, The Washington Area Music Association, and esteemed Americana magazine, No Depression, for his intensely personal songs and his stagecraft as a live performing story-teller.

Gibson recently released his third effort entitled “1532.” The latest offering was born from the healing journey on which he embarked after the loss of his father on the Fourth of July 2012. "Fifteen Thirty-Two" traces stories of Gibson’s family from its roots in Scotland to the branches across Canada and the United States. In 2016, Drew began recording his fourth album which will be released in late 2017