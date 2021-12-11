Looking for a busy store to complete your holiday shopping list or would you prefer a relaxing fun environment? Let our 54 amazing local vendors help you with your list or maybe even something for yourself while you're here. The Tidewater Demolay will be selling some wonderful burgers, hot dogs and fries from the kitchen in the social hall.
Wonderfest: Holiday Marketplace
to
Newport News Scottish Rite 65 Saunders Rd, City of Newport News, Virginia 23601
Newport News Scottish Rite 65 Saunders Rd, City of Newport News, Virginia 23601
Festivals & Fairs, Markets, Vacation & Holiday