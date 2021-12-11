Wonderfest: Holiday Marketplace

to

Newport News Scottish Rite 65 Saunders Rd, City of Newport News, Virginia 23601

Looking for a busy store to complete your holiday shopping list or would you prefer a relaxing fun environment? Let our 54 amazing local vendors help you with your list or maybe even something for yourself while you're here. The Tidewater Demolay will be selling some wonderful burgers, hot dogs and fries from the kitchen in the social hall.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
7578261862
to
