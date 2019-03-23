Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One

Virginia women have long played a role in service, behind the scenes and in uniform. Hear from a panel of veterans and experts to discover the way Virginian women of all races and backgrounds have experienced combat, from World War II through today.

This event is presented in partnership with the U.S. Army Women’s Museum at Fort Lee and Virginia’s Women Veterans Program, and is free and open to the public. Parking will be available next door to the Virginia War Memorial at the VHDA.

Presented by Capital One