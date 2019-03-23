Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One

to Google Calendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Virginia women have long played a role in service, behind the scenes and in uniform. Hear from a panel of veterans and experts to discover the way Virginian women of all races and backgrounds have experienced combat, from World War II through today.

This event is presented in partnership with the U.S. Army Women’s Museum at Fort Lee and Virginia’s Women Veterans Program, and is free and open to the public. Parking will be available next door to the Virginia War Memorial at the VHDA.

Presented by Capital One

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, History, This & That
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, presented by Capital One - 2019-03-23 13:00:00
Filled With Goodness

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular