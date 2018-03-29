Women in the Vietnam Era

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join one of the final events of Women's History Month, as the Virginia War Memorial welcomes guest Speaker Professor Renee Garris for an in-depth look at the roles women played in the Vietnam era.

The pivotal period of the 1960s and early 1970s saw women taking greater control of their futures. Many sought fulfillment outside of the home and pursued careers as our country found itself at war again. Much attention to the 50th year milestones of this era has been given in recent months; however, the roles that women played have often been overlooked.

Professor Garris is an Adjunct Instructor of Humanities at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.

This event is FREE, but registration is encouraged.

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
