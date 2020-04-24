Activities include sunrise yoga, optional workouts and women’s health seminars, BIRTHFIT, canoeing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, high ropes course, archery, friendship bracelet making, arts and crafts and mindfulness goal-setting hikes. Take the time to unplug and enjoy the outdoors with sunset hayrides, Saturday night lawn party and evening bonfires with s’mores! Everything is included with your $200 registration! Two nights lodging in shared rustic cabin lodging, six chef-cooked meals, workouts, workshops, seminars and all camp activities.
Women's Weekend Retreat
Camp Friendship 573 Friendship Way 573 Friendship Way, Virginia 22963
Camp Friendship 573 Friendship Way 573 Friendship Way, Virginia 22963 View Map
Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more