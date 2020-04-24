Women's Weekend Retreat

to Google Calendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00

Camp Friendship 573 Friendship Way 573 Friendship Way, Virginia 22963

Activities include sunrise yoga, optional workouts and women’s health seminars, BIRTHFIT, canoeing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, high ropes course, archery, friendship bracelet making, arts and crafts and mindfulness goal-setting hikes. Take the time to unplug and enjoy the outdoors with sunset hayrides, Saturday night lawn party and evening bonfires with s’mores! Everything is included with your $200 registration! Two nights lodging in shared rustic cabin lodging, six chef-cooked meals, workouts, workshops, seminars and all camp activities.

Info

Camp Friendship 573 Friendship Way 573 Friendship Way, Virginia 22963 View Map
Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
434-589-8950
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Weekend Retreat - 2020-04-24 17:00:00
More Than Enough

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular