Women's Weekend Retreat

Activities include sunrise yoga, optional workouts and women’s health seminars, BIRTHFIT, canoeing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, high ropes course, archery, friendship bracelet making, arts and crafts and mindfulness goal-setting hikes. Take the time to unplug and enjoy the outdoors with sunset hayrides, Saturday night lawn party and evening bonfires with s’mores! Everything is included with your $200 registration! Two nights lodging in shared rustic cabin lodging, six chef-cooked meals, workouts, workshops, seminars and all camp activities.