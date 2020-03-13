Women's Storytelling Festival

to Google Calendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

The Women’s Storytelling Festival is in the City of Fairfax, VA, March 13 and 14, 2020. Join nationally renowned storytellers Sheila Arnold, Megan Hicks, Vijai Nathan, Jessica Robinson, Donna Washington, and Kim Weitkamp for the first-of-its-kind Women's Storytelling Festival. The Festival kicks off on Friday, March 13th, with a showcase of local storytellers at The Auld Shebeen. On Saturday, the 14th, The Old Town Hall will be filled with stories ranging from personal narrative, to folktale, and there's even a story swap where you can share your own story! With two lunch time storytelling showcases featuring storytellers from The Moth, Story Collider, and The Stoop (among others) at The Auld Shebeen. The festival is intended for a mature audience. Festival tickets start at $50.

Info

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Women's Storytelling Festival - 2020-03-13 10:00:00
More Than Enough

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular