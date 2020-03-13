The Women’s Storytelling Festival is in the City of Fairfax, VA, March 13 and 14, 2020. Join nationally renowned storytellers Sheila Arnold, Megan Hicks, Vijai Nathan, Jessica Robinson, Donna Washington, and Kim Weitkamp for the first-of-its-kind Women's Storytelling Festival. The Festival kicks off on Friday, March 13th, with a showcase of local storytellers at The Auld Shebeen. On Saturday, the 14th, The Old Town Hall will be filled with stories ranging from personal narrative, to folktale, and there's even a story swap where you can share your own story! With two lunch time storytelling showcases featuring storytellers from The Moth, Story Collider, and The Stoop (among others) at The Auld Shebeen. The festival is intended for a mature audience. Festival tickets start at $50.