This year Women’s Night Out will be an opportunity to relax with some delicious food and wine, socialize, and create a painting led by local artist and teacher Tal Thompson. Participants will create work inspired by renowned painter and sculptor Menashe Kadishman. Awarded the Israel Prize in 1995, Kadishman gained international recognition and played a significant role in advancing the cause of Israeli art.

Cost is $18 for JCC Members and $23 for Non-Members