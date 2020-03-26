Women’s Night Out – “Moodtopia” with Sara-Chana Silverstein

In Advance: $20 I $18 JCC & Hadassah Members

Admission + Book: $36 | $33 JCC & Hadassah Members

After March 23: $25

Book only: $17.99 + tax

(Admission includes light dinner and drinks)

Learn to be in control of your moods so they’re not in control of you! Master herbalist, RH (AHG) and classical homeopath, Sara-Chana Silverstein will share the best natural remedies to help combat stress, anxiety, and promote peace of mind and general health. She will show how herbs and other natural approaches are a gentle way to enhance one’s emotional state, without having to resort to antidepressants, anti-anxiety pills or other medications that may have unwanted side effects. Packed with hundreds of tools, tips and strategies, Silverstein’s book, “Moodtopia”, is a practical, easy-to-use guide to nourishing our physical, emotional, and spiritual lives through the use of herbs, adaptogens, aromatherapy, color therapy, feng shui, intuition, homeopathy and so much more!

About the Author

Sara-Chana Silverstein is a master herbalist RH (AHG), classical homeopath, a board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC), businesswoman, keynote speaker, wife, and mother of seven children. She is regularly featured on TV news shows discussing how people can integrate alternative and conventional medicine. She is a consultant to many pediatricians, surgeons, obstetricians, midwives, and is a guest lecturer for residents at New York-area medical schools.

Sponsored by Hannah and Allen Cohen