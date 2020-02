Looking for something to do this March? Join VMHC educators as they lead thirty-minute highlight tours in recognition of Women's History Month and the 100-Year Commemoration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment! Tours will occur every Saturday in February from 1:00-1:30 pm and 2:00-2:30 pm. Ask our Guest Services Associates for more details when you arrive!

This program is included with museum suggested admission and pre-registration is not required.