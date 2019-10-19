James River Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society's First Annual Women's Cast & Blast Day at the Little George Rod and Gun Club in Arvonia, VA (Buckingham County). Join us for a day in the field at our women's event featuring shotgun shooting lessons led by Kate Ahnstrom of Virginia Shooting Sports, Intro to Fly Fishing/Fly Casting taught by Orvis, and a Gun Dog Training and Field Demo by Darin Strickland. The day concludes with a Conservation Happy Hour. Demo shotguns from Syren which are designed by women for women. All supplies and lunch are included. This is a beginner friendly event - no experience necessary or come to brush up on your skills. Cost is $100 per person. Please contact Clare Novak to register.