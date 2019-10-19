Women's Cast & Blast Day

James River Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society's First Annual Women's Cast and Blast Day. Join us for women's day in the field at the Little George Rod and Gun Club in Aronvia, VA (Buckingham Co.) featuring shotgun shooting lessons taught by Kate Ahnstrom of Virginia Shooting Sports, Intro to Fly Fishing and Fly Casting led by Orvis and a Gun Dog Training and Field Demonstration with Darin Strickland. The day will conclude with a Conservation Happy Hour. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend - no experience necessary - all equipment is provided as well as lunch. Come try something new or brush up on your skills. Demo shotguns from Syren which are designed by women for women. Cost is $100 per person. Please contact Clare Novak at cmnovak@gmail.com or 804-477-4349 to register.