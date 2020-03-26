Women OUT Front, A Hampton Roads Women's Social

Women OUT Front is a new LGBTQ women’s social gathering presented by LGBT Life Center.

Women OUT Front brings female, female-identifying, gender non-conforming and all gender allies together once a quarter (every 3 months) to connect, inspire and empower Hampton Roads’ women leaders and emerging leaders. We welcome individuals from every background, discipline and culture to join us in creating a connected, stronger Hampton Roads.

Time: 6:15-7:30 Social Hour, 7:30-8:30 Speaker Series

Food, Libations: Food and beverages will be available, alcohol will be available for purchase.

Speaker: Dr. Cathleen Rhodes, “Lesbians Front and Center: A History of Queer Women’s Activism and Culture in Hampton Roads”

Tickets: Eventbrite: $25 through March 15. $35 after March 15.