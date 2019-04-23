Women in Conservation and Agriculture Panel Presentation

Sweet Briar’s “At the Invitation of the President” series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Memorial Chapel, with a panel of alumnae who will share their expertise in conservation and agriculture issues: Gay Kenney Browne ’82, Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83, Amy Tabb ’01 and Eliza Walbridge ’72. A reception will follow.

The alumnae are visiting as part of Sweet Briar’s celebration of Earth Day and its commitment to stewarding the land of its 3,250-acre campus. The College has recently undertaken several new agricultural enterprises, including the installation of an apiary and the planting of both a wildflower meadow and grape vines.

“At the Invitation of the President” events celebrate savvy women who are artists, authors, performers, philanthropists, industry thought leaders and social change makers. The series aims to inspire our current students — the next generation of women leaders — by offering unique opportunities to hear from and network with women who are established leaders in their fields. Events in the series are supported by gifts to Sweet Briar College and are free and open to the public.