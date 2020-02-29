WKNDR live at Rare Olde Times

Rare Olde Times 10602 Patterson Ave., Virginia 23238

Richmond-based "alternafolkrock" band WKNDR is back at Rare Olde Times from 8-11pm! Celebrate Leap Day with a night of original and cover tunes, maybe even some dancing as the night goes on! Hit up Rare Olde Times' menu and brews and you have yourself a perfect night.

Rare Olde Times 10602 Patterson Ave., Virginia 23238
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
8045106711
