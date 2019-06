THE WIZ

June 21 - August 4, 2019

Previews June 19 and 20

The November Theatre

Marjorie Arenstein Stage

Winner of 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical

Starring Dreamgirls’ Desirée Roots as Evillene

Based on L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, this fantastical show, set to the sounds of R&B, soul and pop, follows the adventures of Dorothy and her friends as they “Ease on Down” the yellow brick road.

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 7:00PM (Preview)

Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:00PM (Preview)

Friday, June 21, 2019 8:00PM

Saturday, June 22, 2019 2:00PM

Saturday, June 22, 2019 8:00PM

Sunday, June 23, 2019 2:00PM

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:00PM

Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:00PM

Friday, June 28, 2019 8:00PM

Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:00PM

Sunday, June 30, 2019 2:00PM

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:00PM

Friday, July 5, 2019 8:00PM

Saturday, July 6, 2019 8:00PM

Sunday, July 7, 2019 2:00PM

Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:00PM

Friday, July 12, 2019 8:00PM

Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:00PM

Sunday, July 14, 2019 2:00PM

Thursday, July 18, 2019 7:00PM

Friday, July 19, 2019 8:00PM

Sunday, July 21, 2019 2:00PM

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:00PM

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:00PM

Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:00PM

Saturday, July 27, 2019 2:00PM

Saturday, July 27, 2019 8:00PM

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:00PM

Thursday, August 1, 2019 7:00PM

Friday, August 2, 2019 8:00PM

Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:00PM

Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:00PM

Sunday, August 4, 2019 2:00PM

Tickets start at $36

Box Office: (804) 282-2620

Please visit va-rep.org for details.