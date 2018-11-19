The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is teaming up with Jefferson College of Health Sciences Virginia Western Community College, and Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health program to help area students understand what health care educational offerings are available in the Roanoke and New River Valleys—and to realize that a health care career is within their reach. Information fair at 5:30 p.m. Presentation at 6.
Within Reach
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Oct 23, 2018
