April 12 – May 6, 2018

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8:00PM Sunday 2:00PM & 7:00PM

Adults $30 - Seniors $26 - Military $26 - Students $20 - Groups of ten or more $18

From the dawn of time, women have been demonized, feared and objectified whenever their power challenged the traditional order. Weaving a thread from the Salem Witch trials through modern day politics, this world premiere musical examines the complex and compelling stories of women who’ve been labeled as witches throughout the centuries. Building on their beautifully crafted productions of The Turn of the Screw, Monsters of the Villa Diodati, and Kaleidoscope, Conner and Smith bring us their next highly anticipated “Bold New Work.” Funded by Jon Wiant, Mike Blank and the Bold New Works for Intimate Stages donors.