Wintering Waterfowl with Dr. Andrew Dolby

Stratford Hall lies at the heart of eastern Virginia’s prime overwintering habitat for Tundra Swans, Ruddy Ducks, Buffleheads, and other waterfowl visitors. Some fly thousands of miles each fall from the shores of the Arctic Ocean, while others make their way from North America’s Prairie Pothole region to the Northern Neck’s sheltering rivers, creeks, and ponds. This illustrated presentation will provide identification tips and natural history information for the ducks, geese, and swans that make Virginia their winter home. It will be followed by a field trip to a nearby waterfowl-watching hotspot. Binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided.

Schedule of activities:

9:00 – 10:30 Lecture and Q/A in duPont Library (Light refreshments offered prior to lecture)

10:30- 10:45 break and leave for field experience –grounds of Stratford Hall and at George Washington Birthplace National Monument.

11:00 – 1:00 field observations

Ticket cost: (All tickets sold at duPont Library on day of event)

$30.00 per person. Groups of 3 or more $15.00 each. FREE to FOS Members. (Does not include Great House tour ticket).

Registrant information:

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but not required. Maximum attendance is 40.

Registrants should dress for the weather, with comfortable, warm footwear and jackets, and bring binoculars if you have them.

Any questions about the program and registration can be directed to Jon Bachman at jbachman@stratfordhall.org or by calling 804-493-1972.

Event subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.