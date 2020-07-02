The Wintergreen Music Online Community is an interactive online experience with live music seminars and events for everyone! From Music History to Music Trivia & Game Shows to Special Interest Sessions, these fun and welcoming events are perfect to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Registration is $5 for all events at Wintergreen-Music.org. All events run virtually from July 2-July 30. Here is a calendar of all events: https://wintergreen-music.org/calendar