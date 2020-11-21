WinterFest on the Wisconsin

Celebrate the holiday season with a safe, new experience aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. Introducing WinterFest on the Wisconsin, select evenings Nov. 21 - Dec. 31.

💡 Dazzling walk-through light trail with over 250,000 lights

🎄 Special tree lighting ceremonies (5:30PM & 7:00PM)

⚓️ Interior “WinterFest” tour of the Battleship Wisconsin

🎅 Santa sightings + elves

🎶 Live entertainment

⛵️ Lighted sailboat parade (6:00PM on Saturdays ONLY)

☕️ Holiday beverages + delicious bites

$12.50 Adult/$10 Child

$9.50 Adult / $7 Child (Members)

Join us for a brand new holiday tradition, WinterFest on the Wisconsin. For tickets and details, visit us at Nauticus.org.

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
