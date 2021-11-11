Celebrate the holiday season at WinterFest on the Wisconsin, now with double the lights and nights!

📅 November 11 - January 2, times vary per night

💡 Dazzling walk-through light trail with over 650,000 lights

🎄 Special tree lighting ceremonies

⚓️ Interior “WinterFest” tour of the Battleship Wisconsin

🎅 Santa sightings + elves

🎶 Live entertainment

⛵️ Lighted sailboat parade (6:00PM on Saturdays ONLY)

☕️ Holiday beverages + delicious bites

TICKETS:

🎫 General Admission Tickets: Wednesday to Thursday: $12.50 adult, $10 child; Friday to Sunday: $14.50 adult, $12 child. Children aged 3 and under are free.

🎟️Membership Tickets: Wednesday to Thursday: $9.50 adult, $7 child; Friday to Sunday: $12.50 adult, $10 child. Tickets for children aged 3 and under are free.

Thanks to our generous sponsor, Geico Military, tickets are complimentary on Veterans Day to all active-duty service members and veterans. Geico Insurance Policy Holders also receive $1 off one adult or child ticket.

All proceeds from WinterFest on the Wisconsin directly support the Nauticus Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit founded to support the mission and activities of Nauticus. Support enables Nauticus, now and in the future, to fulfill its mission benefiting the community through educations, impactful experiences, and by sharing access to maritime resources.