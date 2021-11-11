Nauticus’ WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns to the Downtown Norfolk waterfront this holiday season with new, uniquely themed light zones, below deck tours, live music & entertainment, a never-before-seen Santa Experience, and a new restaurant inside the Battleship Wisconsin’s historic wardroom.

November 11, 2021 – January 2, 2022

- Wednesday-Thursday: 5-9PM

- Friday-Saturday: 5-10PM

- Sunday: 5-9PM

Ticket Pricing:

Wed. – Thursday:

- $12.50 Adult / $10 Child – General Admission

- $9.50 Adult / $7 Child – Members

Friday – Sunday:

- $14.50 Adult / $12 Child – General Admission

- $12.50 Adult / $10 Child – Members

Tickets on sale October 1, 2021!