Nauticus’ WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns to the Downtown Norfolk waterfront this holiday season with new, uniquely themed light zones, below deck tours, live music & entertainment, a never-before-seen Santa Experience, and a new restaurant inside the Battleship Wisconsin’s historic wardroom.
November 11, 2021 – January 2, 2022
- Wednesday-Thursday: 5-9PM
- Friday-Saturday: 5-10PM
- Sunday: 5-9PM
Ticket Pricing:
Wed. – Thursday:
- $12.50 Adult / $10 Child – General Admission
- $9.50 Adult / $7 Child – Members
Friday – Sunday:
- $14.50 Adult / $12 Child – General Admission
- $12.50 Adult / $10 Child – Members
Tickets on sale October 1, 2021!