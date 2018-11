We are delighted to be hosting our first ever Winter Wreath Workshop here at Breaux during our Holiday Open House weekend led by talented florist Jeni Peterson of Westvirjeni!

During this 2 hour workshop, you will be guided through the process of creating your own beautiful and unique piece of festive winter greenery while sipping on delicious wine and enjoying the company of others! Tickets are $75.00 and includes all instruction and materials.