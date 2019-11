Let’s get into the holiday spirit! Join WestVirjeni for a fun day out at Breaux Vineyards and go home with a festive wreath. While you’re here, be sure to check out our Holiday Open House for local gift shopping and pictures with Santa all weekend.

Tickets are $75.00 per person. All materials and instructions are included in ticket price. Wine and food will be available for purchase through Breaux.

To purchase your tickets today, please visit our website at www.BreauxVineyards.com