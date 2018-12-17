“Winter Wonderland”

Creative Cauldron - Holiday Cabaret Series
Featuring Amy Conley, Ricky Drummond, Lalo Medina, Ashley K Nicholas, Gabriel Ashton Brown and Harrison Lee
Come hear some of your favorite Seasonal Songs filled with traditional melodies mixed with a splash of originality. Have yourself a Merry Little Cabaret with your favorite Holiday tunes.
General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18
Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120
*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)