Make your holiday season bright with the angelic voices of the Virginia Choristers. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $5 for children. For more information or to order tickets, call 804-837-9355 or order online at www.greenspringmusic.org.
Winter Wonderland featuring the Virginia Choristers
Seventh Street Christian Church 4101 Grove Avenue, Virginia 23221
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
Nov 12, 2019
