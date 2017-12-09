The holidays are magical in downtown Harrisonburg! Celebrate at Winter Wonderfest on December 9th from Noon to 6pm. This free, community festival includes seasonal activities:

Noon - 6PM: Art Market @ Larkin Arts

1-3PM: Photos with Santa @ Agora Downtown Market

4:30PM: ELF @ Court Square Theater. Shop downtown at any retailer and save your receipt to get into the show for free.

5-6PM: Caroling throughout downtown from the Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir

You'll also run into the Grinch and Santa's elves throughout downtown. Make sure to take a selfie and post on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #WinterWonderfestHburg.

Stop by the host location, which is the store next to Ten Thousand Villages Harrisonburg on the corner of Main and Bruce Street. This is the check-in location for the Cookie Tour, but there will also be crafts, holiday refreshments, and games for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, visit http://downtownharrisonburg.org/winter-wonderfest/