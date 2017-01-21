Chase away those winter blues at our Winter Whisky Fest! Join us at our Visitors Center in Lovingston, VA on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11am-6pm. Warm up with a sampling of seasonal, handcrafted cocktails made with our Virginia Highland Malt Whisky. Linger by the fireplace while listening to live music by Willie DE (2pm-5pm). Code Fresh food truck will be here all day. We look forward to welcoming you!
Virginia Distillery Company 299 Eades Lane, Lovingston, Virginia 22949
