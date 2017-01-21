Winter Whisky Fest

to Google Calendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00

Virginia Distillery Company 299 Eades Lane, Lovingston, Virginia 22949

Chase away those winter blues at our Winter Whisky Fest! Join us at our Visitors Center in Lovingston, VA on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11am-6pm. Warm up with a sampling of seasonal, handcrafted cocktails made with our Virginia Highland Malt Whisky. Linger by the fireplace while listening to live music by Willie DE (2pm-5pm). Code Fresh food truck will be here all day. We look forward to welcoming you!

Info

Virginia Distillery Company 299 Eades Lane, Lovingston, Virginia 22949 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

4342852900

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Whisky Fest - 2017-01-21 11:00:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™