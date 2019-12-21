Winter Solstice Yoga at Breaux Vineyards

Welcome winter fireside with this special event taking place in Breaux’s lovely Soleil Room. Prepare your mind and body for the winter months while giving yourself respite from the hectic season.

This class blends slow flow, longer held (yin) poses, meditation and breath work. Following class, there will be time for taking pictures by the fireplace in this room with its spectacular views. Then, we will move downstairs to enjoy a warm glass of mulled wine and a festive lunch, with your choice of Butternut Squash & Apple Soup or a Mezze Platter of hummus, roasted red peppers and kalamata olives on a bed of lettuce with pita. These offerings support our bodies overall health for this season.

Celebrate the gradual return of light with us December 21st, with class being held 10am-11am. Class is open to all levels. Wear comfortable clothing. Bring a mat (limited mats will be provided) and a blanket (optional). This event is $30 and includes the class, lunch and mulled wine.

To purchase tickets, visit our website at: www.breauxvineyards.com/events/winter-solstice-yoga/