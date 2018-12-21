Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC

Join Eaton on the Winter Solstice and the night before a Full Moon in Cancer to relax, renew & reflect inward. Experience an evening of yoga, guided moving meditation, and a deeply restorative Healing Sound Bath & Smudge, featuring the soul-soothing sounds of wooden flute, drums, rattles, metallophone, singing bowls, and chimes. Led by Eaton Wellness Director, Corinna Loomis, and Wellness Fellow, Artis Moon Amarché. The evening will also feature setting intentions for the Winter Season and the approaching year ahead as well as live-music following the healing sessions.