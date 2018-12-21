Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC

to Google Calendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00

Eaton DC 1201 K Street NW, District of Columbia 20009

Join Eaton on the Winter Solstice and the night before a Full Moon in Cancer to relax, renew & reflect inward. Experience an evening of yoga, guided moving meditation, and a deeply restorative Healing Sound Bath & Smudge, featuring the soul-soothing sounds of wooden flute, drums, rattles, metallophone, singing bowls, and chimes. Led by Eaton Wellness Director, Corinna Loomis, and Wellness Fellow, Artis Moon Amarché. The evening will also feature  setting intentions for the Winter Season and the approaching year ahead as well as live-music following the healing sessions.

Info
Eaton DC 1201 K Street NW, District of Columbia 20009 View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Meditation
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Solstice Repose and Renew at Eaton DC - 2018-12-21 19:00:00
Gather Round

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular