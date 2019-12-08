Winter Paint & Sip – Illuminated Canvas at Breaux Vineyards

This new event shines some “light” on a new way to create visually fun and interesting art. Illumination elements are included so all you need to bring is yourself and a willingness to try something new!

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of –a-kind, illuminated canvas masterpiece with Creative Mankind at Breaux Vineyards in scenic Loudoun County, Virginia!

This event includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. But WAIT! There’s more! Breaux will have a selection of their award-winning wines and delicious cheeses and other tid-bits available for purchase!

Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

Tickets are $40.00. Please visit our website at www.breauxvineyards.com/events to purchase your ticket.