Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue

to Google Calendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00

Christchurch School 49 Seahorse Lane, Virginia 23031

The show will feature musical hits by Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Cyndi Lauper, Boy George, Cher, Van Halen, Lionel Richie, U2 and others! The script is written entirely by students. All video and media work is done by students, as are set design, show logo, costuming and house management.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. For reservations, call 804-758-2306 ext. 277 or e-mail ccsevents@christchurchschool.org In the David and Wendy Charlton Fine & Performing Arts Center in Marston Hall.

Info

Christchurch School 49 Seahorse Lane, Virginia 23031 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

804-758-2306 ext. 277

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Musical - Radical Rappahannock, 1980s Musical Revue - 2017-02-10 19:00:00

Treat Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular