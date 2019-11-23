Winter Exhibits and Holiday Shop at Art Works!

Our Winter Exhibits begin the holiday season with a special gallery filled with holiday gifts—Richmond style. Everything is handmade, in Richmond—from ceramics, jewelry, candles and soaps to paintings and photography of Richmond’s historical landmarks, the river and unforgettable city scenes. The RVA Holiday Gallery opens at noon on November 22nd and will be open through December 31st.

These new exhibits continue through January 18, 2020. Visit us Tuesdays - Sunday 12-6 pm. Admission is free and open to the public.

Exhibits include:

________________________________________

Thread by Thread: Stories in Fiber and Fabric by Joyce Watkins King

A child of the South and a descendant of Eli Whitney, Joyce Watkins King grew up in a small North Carolina town with a Mom who sewed her clothes as did her mother before her. Learning to sew while she was in middle school was her introduction to soft sculpture, although she did not recognize it as such until she was in design school.

As a lifelong artist and designer, King has in many mediums, but the call of textiles always prevails. Textiles are part of a universal language that cuts across cultures worldwide. King strives to re-use thread, fabric, and findings in her work whenever possible, in opposition to the escalating trend of rampant consumption of cheaply made clothes that harm farmers, laborers, and especially the environment. This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery through January 5, 2020.

________________________________________

Back to Basics by James Wilson

James Wilson has been working with photography for 40 years—mostly with film. After a flood, when most of his photos and negatives were destroyed, he switched to a digital camera. His most recent work has been images in color printed on metal. With Back to Basics, Wilson is renewing the feelings and emotions experienced only through black and white photography. He says,

This show gets away from the noise of color and lets you focus on what the subject is bringing to you. I’ll not steal your soul but try to enter it. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East

________________________________________

Harpa Perspectives by Perry Matthews

Along the harbor in Reykjavik, Iceland stands the Harpa, a concert hall and performing arts center. The architectural glass marvel adds a modern dramatic presence in a land showcasing a multitude of natural wonders. During her stay in Reykjavik, Matthews kept returning to the Harpa at various times of the day and during varied weather conditions, always drawn to how the building captured the surrounding light. Harpa Perspectives showcases the wonders of a different landscape, the colors of a Northern clime, and the sparks of creative inspiration. This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Chester Artists Association

The Chester Artists Association, a social and artistic learning club, presents a group exhibit in the Skylight Gallery. This exhibit is a variety of mediums and subject matter.

________________________________________

NOVEMBER 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror for November is Robert Jamora. Call for Entries is on November 15th and 16th at Art Works. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com