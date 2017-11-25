Winter Exhibits @ Art Works!

5 new exhibits on display daily Tuesdays - Sundays through Jan. 21, 2018. Free Admission.

About the Exhibits:

Works by Gail Nichols

Gail Nichols, an active member of the Richmond art community for many years is now immersed in visual and performing arts in King William County and West Point, Virginia. This exhibit of mixed media is highly colorful and masterfully rendered. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery

________________________________________

Chiaroscuro by Sue Maida

Chiaroscuro was a painting technique developed during the Renaissance that used strong tonal contrasts to define the solid form. In photography, the term has evolved to mean bold contrasts between the light and dark areas in the image. To Maida’s eye, black and white photography holds the most elemental, or organic, expression of a form, and applying the chiaroscuro principle is a way to elevate the mood and elicit emotion. These are images of the mundane have been rendered as "something more" through the manipulation of light and shadow. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

Make Some Quiet by Donna Campbell Allen

In the work of teaching artists, for Donna Campbell Allen there is a quest for calm and quiet, a striving to be still in the midst of chaos: Stillness calms the soul. Strength in reverberating beats, Confidence in repetitive notes, Patience in waiting, Beauty in being, Healing in resting, Gratefulness in usefulness, Joy in loveliness, Poise in contemplation. The solidarity of these reflective qualities can bring peace. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

Artism: The World Through the Eyes of Autism by Reid Hall

Reid Hall is a remarkable young man who has found his voice through photography The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

NOVEMBER 2017 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Jessie Boyland and Glenda Kotchish are the jurors for this exhibit.. Call for Entries is on November 17th and 18th at Art Works. Check our website for details on http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm