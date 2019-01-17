The 5th Annual Winter Blues Jazz Festival

Williamsburg, Virginia

January 17-20, 2019

4-Day VIP Weekend Passes Now Available!

Go to WINTERBLUESJAZZFEST.COM for the full line up of events.

4 DAYS - 9 AMAZING MUSIC EVENTS

OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION

MIXOLOGY & MUSIC

FRIDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY

BARRELHOUSE BASH

ART OF JAZZ

DYNAMITE DIVAS

LATE NIGHT JAZZ CLUB

SUNDAY GOSPEL BRUNCH

FESTIVAL CHILL OUT

​The four-day Winter Blues Jazz Fest is back and better than ever! It will take place January 17-20, 2019, over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, primarily in the downtown Williamsburg area. Venues include the Williamsburg Winery, the Williamsburg Lodge, Tent Central, and Merchants Square.

The over-riding goal is to provide an enriching and entertaining weekend full of jazz and blues programs with options available to suit all tastes and budgets.

The Winter Blues Jazz Festival has a little something for everyone.