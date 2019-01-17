The 5th Annual Winter Blues Jazz Festival
Williamsburg, Virginia
January 17-20, 2019
4-Day VIP Weekend Passes Now Available!
Go to WINTERBLUESJAZZFEST.COM for the full line up of events.
4 DAYS - 9 AMAZING MUSIC EVENTS
OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION
MIXOLOGY & MUSIC
FRIDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY
BARRELHOUSE BASH
ART OF JAZZ
DYNAMITE DIVAS
LATE NIGHT JAZZ CLUB
SUNDAY GOSPEL BRUNCH
FESTIVAL CHILL OUT
The four-day Winter Blues Jazz Fest is back and better than ever! It will take place January 17-20, 2019, over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, primarily in the downtown Williamsburg area. Venues include the Williamsburg Winery, the Williamsburg Lodge, Tent Central, and Merchants Square.
The over-riding goal is to provide an enriching and entertaining weekend full of jazz and blues programs with options available to suit all tastes and budgets.
The Winter Blues Jazz Festival has a little something for everyone.