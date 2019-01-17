Winter Blues Jazz Fest

to Google Calendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00

The Williamsburg Lodge 301 South England Street, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

The 5th Annual Winter Blues Jazz Festival

Williamsburg, Virginia

January 17-20, 2019

4-Day VIP Weekend Passes Now Available!

Go to WINTERBLUESJAZZFEST.COM for the full line up of events.

4 DAYS - 9 AMAZING MUSIC EVENTS

OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION

MIXOLOGY & MUSIC

FRIDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY

BARRELHOUSE BASH

ART OF JAZZ

DYNAMITE DIVAS

LATE NIGHT JAZZ CLUB

SUNDAY GOSPEL BRUNCH

FESTIVAL CHILL OUT

​The four-day Winter Blues Jazz Fest is back and better than ever! It will take place January 17-20, 2019, over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, primarily in the downtown Williamsburg area. Venues include the Williamsburg Winery, the Williamsburg Lodge, Tent Central, and Merchants Square.

The over-riding goal is to provide an enriching and entertaining weekend full of jazz and blues programs with options available to suit all tastes and budgets.

The Winter Blues Jazz Festival has a little something for everyone.

Info
The Williamsburg Lodge 301 South England Street, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7575924289
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Blues Jazz Fest - 2019-01-17 19:00:00
Gather Round

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular