A toast to man's best friend, the Wineoraner is a Wine & Pet Festival on the grounds of picturesque Rebec Vineyard's. Wine-lovers and dog-lovers alike are welcomed for wine tastings and food partaking! Wag your tail at the bandstand or shop with our local artisans. There is something for every soul -pups and people- at Rebec Vineyards' The Wineoraner!

Proceeds from doggie tickets ($3) will benefit the Lynchburg Humane Society.

(434) 535-1865

Wineoraner@RebecWinery.com