Winemaker Tasting | JB Winemaker Series

Introducing a new line of premium wines from our winemaker, Justin Bogaty!

Justin will be in the tasting room from 2:00 - 4:00 PM to talk about this new label and to pour 2016 JB Petit Manseng!

JB Winemaker Series is a new brand featuring especially outstanding wines from our winemaker, Justin! Each wine is produced in small batches for the ultimate expression of vintage and terroir - he’s excited to share these wines with you!