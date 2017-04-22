Winemaker Tasting | JB Winemaker Series

Introducing a new line of premium wines from our winemaker, Justin Bogaty!
Justin will be in the tasting room from 2:00 - 4:00 PM to talk about this new label and to pour 2016 JB Petit Manseng!
JB Winemaker Series is a new brand featuring especially outstanding wines from our winemaker, Justin! Each wine is produced in small batches for the ultimate expression of vintage and terroir - he’s excited to share these wines with you!
Info
Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141 View Map
