Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series

to Google Calendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00

Veramar Vineyard 905 Quarry Rd, Virginia 22611

Introducing a new line of premium wines from our winemaker, Justin Bogaty!

Justin will be in the tasting room from 2:00 - 4:00 PM to talk about this new label and to pour 2016 JB Petit Manseng!

JB Winemaker Series is a new brand featuring especially outstanding wines from our winemaker, Justin! Each wine is produced in small batches for the ultimate expression of vintage and terroir - he’s excited to share these wines with you!

Info

Veramar Vineyard 905 Quarry Rd, Virginia 22611 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

5409555510

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Winemaker's Tasting | JB Winemaker Series - 2017-04-01 14:00:00

Smooth Move Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular