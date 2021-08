Join us at Ecco Adesso Vineyards on Thursday afternoons for wine and oysters with Chef Troy Sheller!

Chef Troy of En-Flux is a Lexington, VA native who specializes in the American Gastro style. He has a passion for avant-garde and authentic cooking that brings people together.

Oysters are $2 a piece with a rotating menu. Special glass prices on sparkling wines!

See you from 3-5pm on Thursdays for oysters, wine, and fun.